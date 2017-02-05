(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Water Infrastructure Investment in City of Joshua, TX Protects the Environment and Sparks Economic Growth

    05.02.2017

    Video by Jini Ryan 

    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded the City of Joshua, Texas a one-time $675,083 Special Appropriation Act Program grant for drainage improvements for their growing city. The funds will help the city install drainage infrastructure to protect public health and support continued economic development.

    This work, Water Infrastructure Investment in City of Joshua, TX Protects the Environment and Sparks Economic Growth, by Jini Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

