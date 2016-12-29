EUCOM Priority 1 - Ready Forces

General Curtis Scaparrotti EUCOM Commander sat down with us recently to talk about the first of his four priorities for EUCOM as the command transitions for the changing European environment.
Well when I think about my priorities specifically the first one, ready and postured forces, I go immediately to our theater campaign plans. It’s the foundation of what we do and those lines of operation- and those lines are to deter Russia, to assist Israel, to counter transnational threats, to build partner capacity, particularly strengthening this alliance that we’re a part of and then finally enabling global operations.
Gen. Scaparrotti also talked about maintaining focus on readiness and the ability to plan and execute.
And that’s, United States European Command, Update. I’m Army Sgt Victor Calhoun.
