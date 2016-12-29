(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EUCOM Priority 1 - Ready Forces

    GERMANY

    12.29.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Defense Media Activity - Forward Center Europe

    General Curtis Scaparrotti EUCOM Commander sat down with us recently to talk about the first of his four priorities for EUCOM as the command transitions for the changing European environment.

    Well when I think about my priorities specifically the first one, ready and postured forces, I go immediately to our theater campaign plans. It’s the foundation of what we do and those lines of operation- and those lines are to deter Russia, to assist Israel, to counter transnational threats, to build partner capacity, particularly strengthening this alliance that we’re a part of and then finally enabling global operations.

    Gen. Scaparrotti also talked about maintaining focus on readiness and the ability to plan and execute.

    And that’s, United States European Command, Update. I’m Army Sgt Victor Calhoun.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 06:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522249
    VIRIN: 161229-N-NW381-001
    Filename: DOD_104322813
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Priority 1 - Ready Forces, by PO2 Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    EUCOM
    DMA-Forward Center Europe
    DMA-FCE
    #ReadyForces
    Priority 1
    EUCOM Priority 1

