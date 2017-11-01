EUCOM Priority 2 - Partner Strong

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General Curtis Scaparrotti EUCOM Commander sat down with us recently to talk about his second priority which is to strengthen our strategic partnerships.



I think they’re absolutely committed. As I travel about Europe, I talk to their senior leadership, I see their able forces training with us, I have great confidence in that. The last thing I would point out is when you look at the Warsaw Summit and the outcome of that this past summer, that communique stated clearly the strength of the alliance that we’re a member of.



Gen. Scaparrotti also spoke to us about addressing the challenges that have developed in the region over the past few years and the importance of interoperability and strong relationships with our allies and partners.



And that’s, United States European Command, Update. I’m Army Sgt Victor Calhoun.