National Guardsmen participate in survival training in the woods of Hanceville, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 18:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522178
|VIRIN:
|170212-Z-F3868-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104319793
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|HANCEVILLE, ALABAMA, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Forces Train for Survival, by SrA James Bentley, SSgt Jeremy Farson, SMSgt Kenneth Johnson and A1C Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
