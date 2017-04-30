(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WTI 2-17 End of Course Video

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2017

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Kujanpaa 

    MAWTS-1 Combat Camera

    An end of course video featuring the highlights of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 2-17 in Yuma, Ariz., April 30, 2017. WTI is a seven week training event, hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 19:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522172
    VIRIN: 170430-M-EM602-0001
    Filename: DOD_104319763
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-17 End of Course Video, by Sgt Daniel Kujanpaa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine Aviation
    MAWTS-1
    Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course
    WTI
    USTECOM

