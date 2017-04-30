An end of course video featuring the highlights of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 2-17 in Yuma, Ariz., April 30, 2017. WTI is a seven week training event, hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 19:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522172
|VIRIN:
|170430-M-EM602-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104319763
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
This work, WTI 2-17 End of Course Video, by Sgt Daniel Kujanpaa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
