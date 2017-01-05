(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Pendleton's 75th Anniversary: Operation New Arrivals

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Sgt. Asia Sorenson 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A part of the Camp Pendleton 75th Anniversary series that highlights Camp Pendleton's involvement in Marine Corps History. Following the Fall of Saigon, Camp Pendleton opened its doors to refugees from Vietnam.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton's 75th Anniversary: Operation New Arrivals, by Sgt Asia Sorenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

