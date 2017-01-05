Chief, Army Nurse Corps, Maj. Gen. Barbara Holcomb's 2017 Nurses Week Message.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 16:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|522154
|VIRIN:
|170502-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104319325
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief, ANC, MG Holcomb's 2017 Nurses Week Message, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT