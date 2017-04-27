(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FINEX-2 CASEVAC

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Kujanpaa 

    MAWTS-1 Combat Camera

    U.S. Navy Corpsmen with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit treat simulated casualties during final exercise two in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 2-17 at Fire Base Burt, Calif., April 27, 2017. This exercise is designed to execute a simulated special operating forces raid while simultaneously supporting regimental combat team objectives and focusing on conducting all six functions of Marine Aviation. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FINEX-2 CASEVAC, by Sgt Daniel Kujanpaa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

