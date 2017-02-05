A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevaced a woman from a cruise ship near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, May 2, 2017. The aircrew transferred the survivor and an accompanying nurse to West Jefferson Hospital in Marrero, Louisiana. (video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|LA, US
This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman off cruise ship, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
