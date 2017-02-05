(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs woman off cruise ship

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevaced a woman from a cruise ship near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, May 2, 2017. The aircrew transferred the survivor and an accompanying nurse to West Jefferson Hospital in Marrero, Louisiana. (video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Coast Guard
    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

