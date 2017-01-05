Promotional highlights of the Iron Brigade conducting operations in support of Atlantic Resolve in central and Eastern Europe.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 14:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522115
|VIRIN:
|170501-A-RN703-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104318467
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iron Strong for a Strong Europe, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT