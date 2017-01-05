(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Strong for a Strong Europe

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    05.01.2017

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Promotional highlights of the Iron Brigade conducting operations in support of Atlantic Resolve in central and Eastern Europe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 14:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522115
    VIRIN: 170501-A-RN703-001
    Filename: DOD_104318467
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Strong for a Strong Europe, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    tank
    Romania
    Hungary
    Bulgaria
    Estonia
    4th Infantry Division
    Abrams
    Poland
    U.S. Army Europe
    Lithuania
    USAREUR
    Iron Brigade
    Latvia
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    M1A2
    M2A3
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    Iron Strong

