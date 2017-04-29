(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Rock Star 17 Finalists

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Alcocer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The finalists are chosen, sound check is complete, and we are ready to rock! Join the Arizona National Guard 108th Army Band and several bands from around the Phoenix area as they rock Tempe on May 6th at 12 PM. The free concert will be held at Hayden Park, and the bands are in competition to decide who is the Rockstar of 2017!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522112
    VIRIN: 050217-Z-MZ123-008
    Filename: DOD_104318419
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TEMPE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Rock Star 17 Finalists, by SGT Christopher Alcocer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Jam
    AZNG
    108th Army Band
    Poison Ivy
    operation rock star 17
    #oprockstar17
    Tempe AZ
    108 AB
    Iron Kill
    Undecided Youth
    Colour TV
    Bad Time for Tea
    Katelyn Snyder
    Callie Young

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT