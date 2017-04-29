Operation Rock Star 17 Finalists

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The finalists are chosen, sound check is complete, and we are ready to rock! Join the Arizona National Guard 108th Army Band and several bands from around the Phoenix area as they rock Tempe on May 6th at 12 PM. The free concert will be held at Hayden Park, and the bands are in competition to decide who is the Rockstar of 2017!