The finalists are chosen, sound check is complete, and we are ready to rock! Join the Arizona National Guard 108th Army Band and several bands from around the Phoenix area as they rock Tempe on May 6th at 12 PM. The free concert will be held at Hayden Park, and the bands are in competition to decide who is the Rockstar of 2017!
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522112
|VIRIN:
|050217-Z-MZ123-008
|Filename:
|DOD_104318419
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Rock Star 17 Finalists, by SGT Christopher Alcocer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
