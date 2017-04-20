(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3 Gun Shoot

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Antonio Turretto Ramos  

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    MIRAMAR, Calif – (April 20, 2017) U.S. Marines of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3 (MWHS-3) train with the Beretta M9 service pistol at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The mission of MWHS-3 is to provide administrative and supply support for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Headquarters. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Antonio Turretto Ramos)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3 Gun Shoot, by PO2 Antonio Turretto Ramos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

