MIRAMAR, Calif – (April 20, 2017) U.S. Marines of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3 (MWHS-3) train with the Beretta M9 service pistol at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The mission of MWHS-3 is to provide administrative and supply support for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Headquarters. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Antonio Turretto Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 12:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522084
|VIRIN:
|170420-N-DC018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104318172
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
This work, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3 Gun Shoot, by PO2 Antonio Turretto Ramos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
