video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522058" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Battalion, and recruits with Golf Company 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment learn how to properly rappel from the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 19, 2017. The rappel tower is used to teach the recruits to overcome fear and trust their equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Lance Cpl. Daniel Lobo and Lance Cpl. Jordan P. Canney/Released)