U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Battalion, and recruits with Golf Company 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment learn how to properly rappel from the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 19, 2017. The rappel tower is used to teach the recruits to overcome fear and trust their equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Lance Cpl. Daniel Lobo and Lance Cpl. Jordan P. Canney/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 12:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522058
|VIRIN:
|170418-M-XV681-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104317861
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rappel Tower, by LCpl Jordan Canney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT