    Rappel Tower

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordan Canney 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Battalion, and recruits with Golf Company 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment learn how to properly rappel from the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 19, 2017. The rappel tower is used to teach the recruits to overcome fear and trust their equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Lance Cpl. Daniel Lobo and Lance Cpl. Jordan P. Canney/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522058
    VIRIN: 170418-M-XV681-001
    Filename: DOD_104317861
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rappel Tower, by LCpl Jordan Canney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    instructors
    fast rope
    heights
    bootcamp
    2nd phase

