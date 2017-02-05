(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 WPW/AFSAM Sniper Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AR, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Morgan and Sgt. Paul Thorson

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    2017 Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Championship - Overall Video, held at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Tim Morgan & Sgt. Paul Thorson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 10:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522048
    VIRIN: 170502-A-QA210-221
    Filename: DOD_104317761
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: AR, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 WPW/AFSAM Sniper Competition, by SSG Tim Morgan and SGT Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Video
    Snipers
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    NGMTC
    Sniper Competition
    2017
    WPW/AFSAM
    NTMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT