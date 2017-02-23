B-Roll of Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton’s Disorientation Research Device, named “The Kraken.” Includes video of the device and personnel who operate, maintain and program the
device.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522038
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-JV466-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104317718
|Length:
|00:13:17
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kraken Disorientation Research Device, by Matthew Clouse and John Harrington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
