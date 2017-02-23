(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kraken Disorientation Research Device

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Matthew Clouse and John Harrington

    88th Air Base Wing

    B-Roll of Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton’s Disorientation Research Device, named “The Kraken.” Includes video of the device and personnel who operate, maintain and program the
    device.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522038
    VIRIN: 170223-F-JV466-0002
    Filename: DOD_104317718
    Length: 00:13:17
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kraken Disorientation Research Device, by Matthew Clouse and John Harrington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    medicine
    aerospace
    wright-patterson
    navy
    aviation
    kraken
    disorientation research device
    DRD

