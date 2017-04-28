(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    335th Signal Command (T) 2017 Senior Enlisted Leader Workshop

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    The 335th Signal Command (T) hosted a Senior Enlisted Leader Workshop at MacDill Air Force Base from 27-30 April at the Joint Communications Support Element Complex in order to improve communication and networking among the command's senior Non-commissioned Officer's. (Official U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence.)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 09:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command (T) 2017 Senior Enlisted Leader Workshop, by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

