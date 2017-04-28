The 335th Signal Command (T) hosted a Senior Enlisted Leader Workshop at MacDill Air Force Base from 27-30 April at the Joint Communications Support Element Complex in order to improve communication and networking among the command's senior Non-commissioned Officer's. (Official U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence.)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 09:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522027
|VIRIN:
|170428-A-BY613-102
|Filename:
|DOD_104317635
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 335th Signal Command (T) 2017 Senior Enlisted Leader Workshop, by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
