(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    728,000 Pounds of Hope

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PERU

    04.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Video highlighting the 41st and 61st AS from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas at the request of the Peruvian government assisting with flood relief operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 10:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522023
    VIRIN: 170417-F-SC126-055
    Filename: DOD_104317556
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: PE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 728,000 Pounds of Hope, by SSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    flooding
    C-130J
    Lima
    humanitarian
    AMC
    Peru
    19th Airlift Wing
    Rapid Global Mobility
    41st AS
    Combat Airlift
    LRAFB
    61st AS
    unasolafuerza
    19 AW/PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT