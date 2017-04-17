Video highlighting the 41st and 61st AS from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas at the request of the Peruvian government assisting with flood relief operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 10:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522023
|VIRIN:
|170417-F-SC126-055
|Filename:
|DOD_104317556
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|PE
This work, 728,000 Pounds of Hope, by SSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
