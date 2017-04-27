Snipers from all across the globe gather for the National Guard Markmanship Training Center’s 46th Winston P Wilson and 26th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championship. This year features 21 U.S Teams and 4 international teams from Canada, Denmark, Italy and Poland.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2017 01:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522005
|VIRIN:
|170427-A-AE743-821
|Filename:
|DOD_104317328
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 46th WPW / 26th AFSAM Sniper Championship Winners, by SGT Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
