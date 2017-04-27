(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    46th WPW / 26th AFSAM Sniper Championship Winners

    FORT CHAFFEE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Snipers from all across the globe gather for the National Guard Markmanship Training Center’s 46th Winston P Wilson and 26th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championship. This year features 21 U.S Teams and 4 international teams from Canada, Denmark, Italy and Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 01:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522005
    VIRIN: 170427-A-AE743-821
    Filename: DOD_104317328
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 46th WPW / 26th AFSAM Sniper Championship Winners, by SGT Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sniper
    championship
    army
    winston p. wilson

