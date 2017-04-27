18th Field Artillery Brigade conducts a NOT IN MY SQUAD Public Service Announcement. Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Langley, the brigade Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SHARP) discusses the importance of Sergeant Major of the Army's NOT IN MY SQUAD program. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Benjamin Parsons, 18th Field Artillery Brigade/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 18:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|521983
|VIRIN:
|170427-A-PH171-901
|Filename:
|DOD_104315563
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 18th Field Artillery Brigade NOT IN MY SECTION, NOT IN MY SQUAD, by SGT Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT