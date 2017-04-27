(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th Field Artillery Brigade NOT IN MY SECTION, NOT IN MY SQUAD

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Parsons 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    18th Field Artillery Brigade conducts a NOT IN MY SQUAD Public Service Announcement. Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Langley, the brigade Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SHARP) discusses the importance of Sergeant Major of the Army's NOT IN MY SQUAD program. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Benjamin Parsons, 18th Field Artillery Brigade/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Field Artillery Brigade NOT IN MY SECTION, NOT IN MY SQUAD, by SGT Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Fort Bragg
    Army
    Artillery
    18th Field Artillery Brigade
    Army G-1
    NOT IN MY SQUAD

