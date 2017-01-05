This month’s episode covers the following:
Senior Enlisted Continuation Board
The Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Master Chief Steve Cantrell, has a message for enlisted members regarding the Senior Enlisted Continuation Board. The board evaluates the performance and conduct aspects of candidates to ensure the Coast Guard continues to retain the best-performing senior enlisted leaders.
https://goo.gl/lGG7es
Social Media use
With the recent incidents of military members behaving badly on social media, we want to ensure you know the guidelines for Coast Guard members. Further, online bullying and inappropriate language are not in line with our core values.
https://goo.gl/iazH4W
To view all the Paratus Report episodes, check out the YouTube playlist or the LiveStream channel. You can also view and download this episode on DVIDS.
Have suggestions on what you’d like to see in upcoming Reports? Leave your suggestions in the comments below (you must be logged into your Facebook account to leave a comment) or email us at socialmedia@uscg.mil!
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521965
|VIRIN:
|170501-G-OY189-576
|Filename:
|DOD_104315263
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PARATUS REPORT - May 1, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT