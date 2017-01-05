(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PARATUS REPORT - May 1

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Telfair Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    This month’s episode covers the following:

    Senior Enlisted Continuation Board

    The Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Master Chief Steve Cantrell, has a message for enlisted members regarding the Senior Enlisted Continuation Board. The board evaluates the performance and conduct aspects of candidates to ensure the Coast Guard continues to retain the best-performing senior enlisted leaders.

    https://goo.gl/lGG7es

    Social Media use

    With the recent incidents of military members behaving badly on social media, we want to ensure you know the guidelines for Coast Guard members. Further, online bullying and inappropriate language are not in line with our core values.

    https://goo.gl/iazH4W

    To view all the Paratus Report episodes, check out the YouTube playlist or the LiveStream channel. You can also view and download this episode on DVIDS.

    Have suggestions on what you’d like to see in upcoming Reports? Leave your suggestions in the comments below (you must be logged into your Facebook account to leave a comment) or email us at socialmedia@uscg.mil!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PARATUS REPORT - May 1, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PARATUS REPORT

