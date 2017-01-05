PARATUS REPORT - May 1

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/521965" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This month’s episode covers the following:



Senior Enlisted Continuation Board



The Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Master Chief Steve Cantrell, has a message for enlisted members regarding the Senior Enlisted Continuation Board. The board evaluates the performance and conduct aspects of candidates to ensure the Coast Guard continues to retain the best-performing senior enlisted leaders.



https://goo.gl/lGG7es



Social Media use



With the recent incidents of military members behaving badly on social media, we want to ensure you know the guidelines for Coast Guard members. Further, online bullying and inappropriate language are not in line with our core values.



https://goo.gl/iazH4W



To view all the Paratus Report episodes, check out the YouTube playlist or the LiveStream channel. You can also view and download this episode on DVIDS.



Have suggestions on what you’d like to see in upcoming Reports? Leave your suggestions in the comments below (you must be logged into your Facebook account to leave a comment) or email us at socialmedia@uscg.mil!