    The Walla Walla High Schools’ Women in Engineering Event highlights, ordinary women living extraordinary lives

    WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    US Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    A diverse group of women gathered together to talk about science, technology, engineering, math, (STEM), and life at the Walla Walla High School Women in Engineering (WIE) Panel Event on April 26, 2017 .

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Walla Walla High Schools’ Women in Engineering Event highlights, ordinary women living extraordinary lives, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

