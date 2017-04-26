A diverse group of women gathered together to talk about science, technology, engineering, math, (STEM), and life at the Walla Walla High School Women in Engineering (WIE) Panel Event on April 26, 2017 .
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 16:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521949
|VIRIN:
|170426-A-AZ289-043
|Filename:
|DOD_104315178
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|WALLA WALLA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Walla Walla High Schools’ Women in Engineering Event highlights, ordinary women living extraordinary lives, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
