EPA Awards Grant to Mobile Bay National Estuary Program

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and the National Estuary Program announced on Wednesday that the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program will receive $600,000 in the form of a federal grant to conserve and improve working waterfronts and preserve fishing communities, within its 71,500 square mile watershed. Bernice Smith, EPA's Coastal Management Branch Chief describes how the taxpayer dollars will benefit the community.
|05.01.2017
|05.01.2017 14:21
|Interviews
|521939
|170501-A-AB123-001
|DOD_104315051
|00:00:14
|US
|2
|0
|0
|0
