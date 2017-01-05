(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EPA Awards Grant to Mobile Bay National Estuary Program

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Jini Ryan 

    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

    EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and the National Estuary Program announced on Wednesday that the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program will receive $600,000 in the form of a federal grant to conserve and improve working waterfronts and preserve fishing communities, within its 71,500 square mile watershed. Bernice Smith, EPA's Coastal Management Branch Chief describes how the taxpayer dollars will benefit the community.


    For more about EPA: http://www.epa.gov/

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 14:21
    Category: Interviews
    This work, EPA Awards Grant to Mobile Bay National Estuary Program, by Jini Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    alabama
    epa
    mobile bay
    usepa
    usepa-broll
    bernice smith
    epa grant
    usepa grant
    national estuary program

