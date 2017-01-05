EPA Awards Grant to Mobile Bay National Estuary Program

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and the National Estuary Program announced on Wednesday that the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program will receive $600,000 in the form of a federal grant to conserve and improve working waterfronts and preserve fishing communities, within its 71,500 square mile watershed. Bernice Smith, EPA's Coastal Management Branch Chief describes how the taxpayer dollars will benefit the community.





For more about EPA: http://www.epa.gov/