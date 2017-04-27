(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Mud Run 2017 Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree D King 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    15 second Promotional Video for Camp Pendleton's Marine Corps Mud Run, part of the Hard Corps Race Series, to be held on June 10th & 11th 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 14:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 521935
    VIRIN: 170427-M-JO645-652
    Filename: DOD_104314990
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Mud Run 2017 Promo, by LCpl Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Promo
    Marine Corps Community Services
    MCCS
    Promotional
    Mud Run
    Hard Corps Race Series
    CampPen75
    Marine Corps Mud Run 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT