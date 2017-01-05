Mission Partners Play Pivotal Role in Cyber Shield 17

Cori Pope, a firefighter for North Carolina participated in Cyber Shield 17 at Camp Williams, Utah. During the two-week exercise, Soldiers, airmen and civilian participants had the opportunity to work with law enforcement from across the country to develop a pertnership to help prevent future cyberattacks. Cyber Shield 17 is a National Guard exercise in collaboration with the U.S. Army Reserve designed to assess Soldiers, airmen, and civilian personnel on response plans to cyber incidents that is taking place April 24 to May 5, 2017 at Camp Williams, Utah. ( Texas Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sam De Leon)
