(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mission Partners Play Pivotal Role in Cyber Shield 17

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cori Pope, a firefighter for North Carolina participated in Cyber Shield 17 at Camp Williams, Utah. During the two-week exercise, Soldiers, airmen and civilian participants had the opportunity to work with law enforcement from across the country to develop a pertnership to help prevent future cyberattacks. Cyber Shield 17 is a National Guard exercise in collaboration with the U.S. Army Reserve designed to assess Soldiers, airmen, and civilian personnel on response plans to cyber incidents that is taking place April 24 to May 5, 2017 at Camp Williams, Utah. ( Texas Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sam De Leon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521926
    VIRIN: 170501-Z-OE086-003
    Filename: DOD_104314900
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Partners Play Pivotal Role in Cyber Shield 17, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CyberShield17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT