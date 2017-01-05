(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Transformation - Week Eleven

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Cpl. Anthony Leite 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    During week eleven of training, Fox Company completed their final drill evaluation, final physical fitness test, and conquered the rappel tower.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Transformation - Week Eleven, by Cpl Anthony Leite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

