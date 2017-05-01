(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for May 1, 2017

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    USS Zephyr/US Coast Guard Team Seize $22.5 Million Worth of Cocaine,Navy Celebrates 2017 Asian American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for May 1, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

