    Operation SHUFLY Commemoration

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2010

    Courtesy Video

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    Marine Task Unit 79.3.5, code named SHUFLY was the first Marine Task Unit to provide air support during the Vietnam War beginning in 1962. The tasking represented the first large unit commitment of a Marine unit to Vietnam.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2010
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521907
    VIRIN: 100410-M-XX999-680
    Filename: DOD_104314455
    Length: 00:11:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation SHUFLY Commemoration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    usmc
    cold war
    history
    Vietnam
    marine corps
    marines
    SHUFLY
    operation shufly

    • LEAVE A COMMENT