    ANGLICO Prepares for International Exercise

    ATLANTIC, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company used F470 Combat Rubber Raiding Crafts to ride the waves of Thorofare Bay during a week-long training exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, North Carolina, April 23-28.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 09:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521906
    VIRIN: 170425-M-UF827-933
    Filename: DOD_104314445
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: ATLANTIC, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANGLICO Prepares for International Exercise, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

