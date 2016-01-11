(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NPA insertion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Soldiers, with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), practice their Combat Life Saver skills with inserting the Nasopharyngeal Airway on each other during pre-mobilization training at Fort Hood, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2016
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 03:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521881
    VIRIN: 161101-A-BG398-990
    Filename: DOD_104313991
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPA insertion, by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CLS
    Combat Life Saver
    316th ESC
    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    airway
    NPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT