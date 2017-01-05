(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Mother's Story (With Slate)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jerome Brackins Jr 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Your voice can make a difference! Check out how one mother is speaking out against sexual assault.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 04.30.2017 23:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 521830
    VIRIN: 170501-F-SQ752-037
    Filename: DOD_104313811
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Mother's Story (With Slate), by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Base
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Prevention
    Awareness
    Air
    Respect
    Care
    Response
    Trust
    Sexual
    SAPR
    People
    Assault
    April

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT