Army Specialist Laura Torres sends Mothers Day greetings from Belize. Torres is serving with Beyond the Horizon 2017.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2017 13:34
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|521806
|VIRIN:
|170430-Z-KE997-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104313394
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|BZ
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Laura Torres Mothers Day Greeting, by SFC Shana Hutchins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
