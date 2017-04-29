(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Day 1

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort hosts the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show’s first day aboard the air station, April 29. MCAS Beaufort hosts the air show in order to bring the community together and demonstrate Marine Air-Ground Task Force capabilities while featuring aerobatic performers including the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jason Jimenez, Lance Cpl. Ashley Phillips, Lance Cpl. Juan Madrigal/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 04.30.2017 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521767
    VIRIN: 170429-M-AI083-002
    Filename: DOD_104313322
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Day 1, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

