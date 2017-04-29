2017 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Day 1

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort hosts the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show’s first day aboard the air station, April 29. MCAS Beaufort hosts the air show in order to bring the community together and demonstrate Marine Air-Ground Task Force capabilities while featuring aerobatic performers including the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jason Jimenez, Lance Cpl. Ashley Phillips, Lance Cpl. Juan Madrigal/Released)