2017 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Day 1

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort hosts the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show’s first day aboard the air station, April 29. MCAS Beaufort hosts the air show in order to bring the community together and demonstrate Marine Air-Ground Task Force capabilities while featuring aerobatic performers including the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jason Jimenez, Lance Cpl. Ashley Phillips, Lance Cpl. Juan Madrigal/Released)
|04.29.2017
|04.30.2017 11:59
|Package
|521767
|170429-M-AI083-002
|DOD_104313322
|00:00:13
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, SC, US
