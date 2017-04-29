Military and civilian personnel observe participants of the 2017 Air Show execute routine aerobatic manuevers aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, S.C., April 29, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Parker Golz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2017 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521749
|VIRIN:
|170429-M-PD310-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104313292
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Beaufort 2017 Airshow, by GySgt James McCrohan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
