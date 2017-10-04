Think B4U Post

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. FIFTH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (April 10, 2017) Public Service Announcement of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) for the Think Before You Post Campaign (#ThinkB4UPost). The campaign is used to highlight the importance of appropriate online and social media behavior and eradicating bullying, exploitation, and degradation of fellow service members. Bataan is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)