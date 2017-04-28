(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Unified Focus 2017 Builds Collaboration in Cameroon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOUALA, CAMEROON

    04.28.2017

    Video by Capt. Jason Welch 

    U.S. Army Africa

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kenneth Moore and Col. Michael Zinno talk about the purpose and accomplishments of the first ever Unified Focus held in Douala, Cameroon, April 24-28.

    UF 17 was a weeklong tabletop exercise that brings the military partners of the Lake Chad basin area’s Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) together to practice joint planning and coordination through a series of scripted vignettes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.30.2017 01:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521737
    VIRIN: 170428-A-XI247-001
    Filename: DOD_104313214
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DOUALA, CM 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified Focus 2017 Builds Collaboration in Cameroon, by CPT Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    U.S. Army Africa
    Cameroon
    California National Guard
    Carabinieri
    U.S. Army Reserves
    U.S. Army
    Utah National Guard
    USARAF
    75th Training Command
    PKSOI
    UnifiedFocus17
    MNJTF
    Peacekeeping Support Operations Institute

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT