Unified Focus 2017 Builds Collaboration in Cameroon

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kenneth Moore and Col. Michael Zinno talk about the purpose and accomplishments of the first ever Unified Focus held in Douala, Cameroon, April 24-28.
UF 17 was a weeklong tabletop exercise that brings the military partners of the Lake Chad basin area’s Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) together to practice joint planning and coordination through a series of scripted vignettes.
04.28.2017
04.30.2017
Douala, Cameroon
