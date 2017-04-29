B-ROLL: Nearly 30 Soldiers with 1st Airfield Operations Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, returned home Saturday, April 29, 2016, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma after being deployed to the Middle East for nearly a year. While deployed, the AOB provided air traffic control and airfield operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2017 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|VIRIN:
|170429-A-ZY123-579
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NORMAN, OK, US
This work, Oklahoma Army National Guard air traffic controllers return from the Middle East, by SFC Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
