    Oklahoma Army National Guard air traffic controllers return from the Middle East

    NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Osei 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-ROLL: Nearly 30 Soldiers with 1st Airfield Operations Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, returned home Saturday, April 29, 2016, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma after being deployed to the Middle East for nearly a year. While deployed, the AOB provided air traffic control and airfield operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 04.29.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521729
    VIRIN: 170429-A-ZY123-579
    Filename: DOD_104313017
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: NORMAN, OK, US 
    This work, Oklahoma Army National Guard air traffic controllers return from the Middle East, by SFC Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Oklahoma Army National Guard air traffic controllers return from the Middle East

    homecoming
    aviation

