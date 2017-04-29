35th Infantry Division departure ceremony VOSOT

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family and friends packed the Lansing High School gymnasium Saturday afternoon April 29th to say goodbye to soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division, who are deploying overseas in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



In the year that the 35th Infantry Division commemorates its 100th anniversary, the unit, headquartered in Leavenworth and comprised of soldiers from the Kansas and Missouri National Guard, is deploying to southwest Asia and the Levant region. Operation Spartan Shield is a Department of Defense-named operation that is supporting U.S. national interests in those areas.



Maj. Gen. Victor Braden, commanding general, 35th Infantry Division:

“It is a great responsibility and it is taxing. But we have a responsibility that when the call comes, the call to danger, that we must be ready. And the 35th Infantry Division is ready.”



The mobilization will include a brief train-up in Texas. The unit will then move to the assigned theater of operations where it will provide mission command for five U.S. Army brigades and more than 10,000 soldiers from the regular Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve.