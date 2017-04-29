(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th Infantry Division departure ceremony VOSOT

    LANSING, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Video by Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Family and friends packed the Lansing High School gymnasium Saturday afternoon April 29th to say goodbye to soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division, who are deploying overseas in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    In the year that the 35th Infantry Division commemorates its 100th anniversary, the unit, headquartered in Leavenworth and comprised of soldiers from the Kansas and Missouri National Guard, is deploying to southwest Asia and the Levant region. Operation Spartan Shield is a Department of Defense-named operation that is supporting U.S. national interests in those areas.

    Soundbite (RT: 0:15:00)
    Maj. Gen. Victor Braden, commanding general, 35th Infantry Division:
    “It is a great responsibility and it is taxing. But we have a responsibility that when the call comes, the call to danger, that we must be ready. And the 35th Infantry Division is ready.”

    The mobilization will include a brief train-up in Texas. The unit will then move to the assigned theater of operations where it will provide mission command for five U.S. Army brigades and more than 10,000 soldiers from the regular Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 04.29.2017 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521719
    VIRIN: 170429-Z-VX744-001
    Filename: DOD_104312944
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: LANSING, KS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Infantry Division departure ceremony VOSOT, by SGT Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Missouri National Guard
    Kansas National Guard
    National Guard
    Kansas
    35th Infantry Division
    Operation Spartan Shield

