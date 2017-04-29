(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Christening of the Future USS Indiana (SSN 789)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    The Navy christens its newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the future USS Indiana (SSN 789), at Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 04.29.2017 15:47
