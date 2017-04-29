The Navy christens its newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the future USS Indiana (SSN 789), at Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2017 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521718
|Filename:
|DOD_104312865
|Length:
|01:19:50
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|101
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Christening of the Future USS Indiana (SSN 789), is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
