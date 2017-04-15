(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Desert Vision

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.15.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Graves 

    U.S. Army Central

    The Desert Vision newscast takes us through the sights and sounds of things happening in U.S. Army Central's area of operations. Staff Sgt. Daniel Sullivan and Sgt. Kimberly Browne anchor from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2017
    Date Posted: 04.29.2017 11:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 521713
    VIRIN: 170415-A-AJ198-732
    Filename: DOD_104312812
    Length: 00:18:11
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Vision, by SGT David Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    newscast
    himars
    working dogs
    middle east
    army central
    arcent
    scimitar challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT