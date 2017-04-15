The Desert Vision newscast takes us through the sights and sounds of things happening in U.S. Army Central's area of operations. Staff Sgt. Daniel Sullivan and Sgt. Kimberly Browne anchor from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2017 11:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|521713
|VIRIN:
|170415-A-AJ198-732
|Filename:
|DOD_104312812
|Length:
|00:18:11
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Desert Vision, by SGT David Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
