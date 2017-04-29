(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    If Not Me, Then Who

    IRAQ

    04.29.2017

    Video by Cpl. Shellie Hall 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Marines and soldiers on Camp Manion at Al Taqaddum Air Base, Iraq, remember 1st Lt. Travis L. Manion’s legacy. Manion was killed April 29, 2007, while conducting combat operations in Al Anbar Province, Iraq. For his heroic actions, Manion posthumously received the Bronze Star with Valor and the Silver Star. He was serving his second tour in Iraq and assigned to 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shellie Hall)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 04.30.2017 02:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521708
    VIRIN: 170429-M-VA277-934
    Filename: DOD_104312807
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, If Not Me, Then Who, by Cpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

