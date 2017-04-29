If Not Me, Then Who

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and soldiers on Camp Manion at Al Taqaddum Air Base, Iraq, remember 1st Lt. Travis L. Manion’s legacy. Manion was killed April 29, 2007, while conducting combat operations in Al Anbar Province, Iraq. For his heroic actions, Manion posthumously received the Bronze Star with Valor and the Silver Star. He was serving his second tour in Iraq and assigned to 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shellie Hall)