Marines and soldiers on Camp Manion at Al Taqaddum Air Base, Iraq, remember 1st Lt. Travis L. Manion’s legacy. Manion was killed April 29, 2007, while conducting combat operations in Al Anbar Province, Iraq. For his heroic actions, Manion posthumously received the Bronze Star with Valor and the Silver Star. He was serving his second tour in Iraq and assigned to 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shellie Hall)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2017 02:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521708
|VIRIN:
|170429-M-VA277-934
|Filename:
|DOD_104312807
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, If Not Me, Then Who, by Cpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT