170428-N-UE100-001
5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (April 28, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). The ship and its ready group are deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2017 03:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521704
|VIRIN:
|170428-N-UE100-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104312680
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Replenishment-At-Sea, by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT