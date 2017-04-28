Earth Day tree planting in Estonia

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of Chaos Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment volunteered their time to plant trees along Estonia’s Highway 20 with members of the forestry service, the Ministry of Environment, the United States Embassy and local volunteers in honor of Earth Day. 1st BN., 68th Armor Reg. is deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.



Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner



Interviews with

James D. Melville, Jr., Ambassador of the United States to Estonia

PVT Jesse Defeo, 1st Platoon, Chaos Company, 1-68 Armor Regiment