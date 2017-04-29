U.S. Marines conduct the final exercise (FINEX) two as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 2-17 at Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Cali., April 27,2017. The FINEX exercise is designed to execute a simulated special operating forces raid while simultaneously supporting regimental combat team objectives and focusing on conducting all six functions of Marine Aviation. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by cpl. Aaron James B. Vinculado)
|04.29.2017
|04.29.2017 17:16
|B-Roll
|521693
|DOD_104312633
|00:04:19
|CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, FINEX Live Fire, by Cpl AaronJames Vinculado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
