    CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Video by Cpl. AaronJames Vinculado 

    MAWTS-1 Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines conduct the final exercise (FINEX) two as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 2-17 at Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Cali., April 27,2017. The FINEX exercise is designed to execute a simulated special operating forces raid while simultaneously supporting regimental combat team objectives and focusing on conducting all six functions of Marine Aviation. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by cpl. Aaron James B. Vinculado)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 04.29.2017 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521693
    Filename: DOD_104312633
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FINEX Live Fire, by Cpl AaronJames Vinculado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine Aviation
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    UH
    MAWTS
    USTECOM
    Weaspons and Tactics Instructors Course
    WTI 2

