CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (March 31, 2017) U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) component senior enlisted leaers send a message to the enlisted force. Pacom hosted the Senior Enlisted Leader Symposium from March 30 to March 31. The symposium allowed PACOM component senior enlisted leaders a forum discuss various programs for the development of current and future leaders. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Mullen (Released) 170331-N-ON707-004
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 20:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521674
|VIRIN:
|170331-N-ON707-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104311804
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Senior Enlisted Leader Symposium, by PO2 James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT