    Sgt. Maj. Spadaro Addresses Sexual Assault

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Mullen 

    U.S. Pacific Command

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (April 21, 2017) Sgt. Maj. Anthony A. Spadaro, U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) senior enlisted leader, explains the importance of understanding points of contact, victim assistance and bystander intervention for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response. PACOM is committed to providing an environment of trust and safety throughout all ranks. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Mullen (Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Spadaro Addresses Sexual Assault, by PO2 James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SAPR
    military
    SAAPM

