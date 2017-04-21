Sgt. Maj. Spadaro Addresses Sexual Assault

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (April 21, 2017) Sgt. Maj. Anthony A. Spadaro, U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) senior enlisted leader, explains the importance of understanding points of contact, victim assistance and bystander intervention for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response. PACOM is committed to providing an environment of trust and safety throughout all ranks. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Mullen (Released)