Fairchild Air Force Base held the first Leaders Inspiring for Tomorrow (LIFT), a TED-Talks-style summit, on Friday, April 21, 2017 and featured 19 storytellers telling 18 stories. The storytellers ranged from young to old, military and civilian and young and old.
For more information on LIFT and to see who spoke at our event, visit http://www.fairchild.af.mil/LIFT
For the individual storytellers' videos can be viewed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzvE4HgaLm4RL_smYX8_0pw
or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FairchildLIFT/
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 20:48
|Category:
|Package
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
This work, Leaders Inspiring for Tomorrow (LIFT), by TSgt Jason Bailey and TSgt Monique Jose Duvall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
