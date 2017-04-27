video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fairchild Air Force Base held the first Leaders Inspiring for Tomorrow (LIFT), a TED-Talks-style summit, on Friday, April 21, 2017 and featured 19 storytellers telling 18 stories. The storytellers ranged from young to old, military and civilian and young and old.



For more information on LIFT and to see who spoke at our event, visit http://www.fairchild.af.mil/LIFT



For the individual storytellers' videos can be viewed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzvE4HgaLm4RL_smYX8_0pw



or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FairchildLIFT/