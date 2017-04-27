(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leaders Inspiring for Tomorrow (LIFT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Bailey and Tech. Sgt. Monique Jose Duvall

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Fairchild Air Force Base held the first Leaders Inspiring for Tomorrow (LIFT), a TED-Talks-style summit, on Friday, April 21, 2017 and featured 19 storytellers telling 18 stories. The storytellers ranged from young to old, military and civilian and young and old.

    For more information on LIFT and to see who spoke at our event, visit http://www.fairchild.af.mil/LIFT

    For the individual storytellers' videos can be viewed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzvE4HgaLm4RL_smYX8_0pw

    or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FairchildLIFT/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 20:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521668
    VIRIN: 170427-F-SI676-001
    Filename: DOD_104311795
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders Inspiring for Tomorrow (LIFT), by TSgt Jason Bailey and TSgt Monique Jose Duvall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    leadership
    LIFT
    mentorship
    inspirational
    motivational
    storytellers
    TED Talks
    Col Matthew Fritz
    FAFBLIFT
    Leaders Inspiring for Tomorrow

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT