B-Roll of USAF Weapons School Squadrons performing combined unit and CSAR exercises at the Texas Lake dry lakebed at the Nevada Test and Training Range
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 19:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521657
|VIRIN:
|170427-F-CN170-995
|Filename:
|DOD_104311676
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|14
|High-Res. Downloads:
|14
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFWS Texas Lake Training, by A1C Julian Kemper and A1C Megan Qualls, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT