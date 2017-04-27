(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFWS Texas Lake Training

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julian Kemper and Airman 1st Class Megan Qualls

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of USAF Weapons School Squadrons performing combined unit and CSAR exercises at the Texas Lake dry lakebed at the Nevada Test and Training Range

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 19:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521657
    VIRIN: 170427-F-CN170-995
    Filename: DOD_104311676
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 14
    High-Res. Downloads: 14
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFWS Texas Lake Training, by A1C Julian Kemper and A1C Megan Qualls, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Nevada
    Las Vegas
    A-10
    Nellis AFB
    HC-130
    HH-60
    USAF
    Weapons School
    USAFWS
    NTTR
    57th Wing

