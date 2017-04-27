(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1AD Divarty Molly Pitcher Day

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thanh Pham 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Spouses of 1st Armored Division Artillery participate in an event honoring the story of Molly Pitcher. It gave them an opportunity to experience some of the Soldier skills and tasks the servicemembers they're married to have endured and overcame. It was an event filled day that allowed them to bond with each other and try new things.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD Divarty Molly Pitcher Day, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

