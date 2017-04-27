1AD Divarty Molly Pitcher Day

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/521643" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spouses of 1st Armored Division Artillery participate in an event honoring the story of Molly Pitcher. It gave them an opportunity to experience some of the Soldier skills and tasks the servicemembers they're married to have endured and overcame. It was an event filled day that allowed them to bond with each other and try new things.