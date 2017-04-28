A/S Thornton Briefs at the NYFPC

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/521635" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Acting Assistant Secretary of State of the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton will provide a readout of a special ministerial meeting of the United Nations Security Council on denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday, April 28. Acting Assistant Secretary Thornton will also brief on meetings Secretary Tillerson held with Foreign Minister counterparts from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China on the margins of the UNSC meeting in New York.