    A/S Thornton Briefs at the NYFPC

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Jonathan Wyett 

    U.S. Department of State

    Acting Assistant Secretary of State of the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton will provide a readout of a special ministerial meeting of the United Nations Security Council on denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday, April 28. Acting Assistant Secretary Thornton will also brief on meetings Secretary Tillerson held with Foreign Minister counterparts from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China on the margins of the UNSC meeting in New York.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

