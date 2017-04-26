(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SMSgt Carr used the AFAF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Madison Ratley 

    460th Space Wing

    SMSgt Dave Carr talks about his personnel experience with the Air Force Assistance Fund.

    SMSgt Carr, is from the 11th Space Warning Squadron on Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora Colorado and is the 2017 Instillation Project Officer for the Air Force Assistance Fund.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 16:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 521601
    VIRIN: 170426-F-GG973-288
    Filename: DOD_104310945
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMSgt Carr used the AFAF, by SrA Madison Ratley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Assistance Fund

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT